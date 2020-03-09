Market research firm Counterpoin recently published its report on Indian smartphone market in 2019, stating that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi ranked the first in the country with 29% market share and total shipment of 42.9 million units.

Meanwhile, Samsung ranked the second with 22% market share, which was a decrease of 6% compared with that in 2018. Vivo, Realme and Oppo followed Samsung and the traditional industrial giant Apple did not make the top five.

Xiaomi entered the Indian market in 2014 and it increased its market share to 29% in only five years. Xiaomi's success in India is mainly because of its high cost performance. India is a price-sensitive smartphone market and its demand for smartphones around USD200 or cheaper is much higher than those medium- and high-end devices.

At present, Xiaomi has six smartphone plants in India and 95% Xiaomi smartphones sold in India are made in the country.