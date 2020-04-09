Chinese smartphone brand Oppo announced to appoint Liu Bo, vice president of Oppo, as new president of China region to fully lead operation and brand building in the Chinese market.

Liu will report to Oppo's CEO Chen Mingyong.

Oppo said that with the improvement of global business layout, Oppo continues to enhance its refined operation in key regional markets and this adjustment will further reinforce the strategic position of the Chinese market.

Liu joined Oppo in 2005 and was promoted to chief procurement officer in 2014. In 2019, he was appointed president of emerging mobile device business division to enhance distribution in IoT sector.