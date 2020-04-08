According to reports in foreign media, Apple's cooperation partner Foxconn will make ventilators in the US to help the country fight coronavirus.

Omar Ishrak, CEO of Medtronic, revealed that Foxconn's plant in Wisconsin will be used to produce ventilators. Foxconn also confirmed its cooperation relationship with Medtronic in a statement; however, the company did not disclose when or where to make the ventilators.

Due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, many countries are in need of ventilators to treat critically ill patients. The cooperation of Foxconn and Medtronic covers equipment design and development. Ishrak said that they would start production in the next four to six weeks.

Since February 2020, Foxconn has been making facial masks in China. At the end of March, its subsidiary Sharp also started facial mask production in Japan.