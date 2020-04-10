Foxconn, one of the major suppliers of Apple, announced that the company's sales decreased by 7.7% year-on-year in March 2020.

The world's leading electronics product foundry said in its regulatory filing document that its operating revenue in March 2020 was TWD347.7 billion, which was about USD11.51 billion. The number was TWD376.6 billion in the same period of last year.

The document also shows that Foxconn's total operating revenue from January to March 2020 was TWD929.7 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 12%.

According to the company's financial report published last month, its net profit decreased by 23.7% year-on-year during the last three months of 2019, attributing to the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak severely impacted the demands of its major clients.