Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, said that they had reached an agreement with Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD to supply 300 million facial masks to Japan every month starting from May 2020.

Son said that SoftBank reached "facial mask group" cooperation with the Japanese government to donate two different kinds of masks. The facial mask group aims to solve the facial mask shortage problem caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Son has a long history of cooperation and investment in Chinese companies. He said that BYD was building a new product line for facial mask manufacturing.

A spokesperson from BYD said that BYD's productivity had reached 15 million masks per day and confirmed that the company would supply to SoftBank. The supply would include 100 million N95 masks and 200 million general surgical masks.