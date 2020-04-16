Qualcomm and BOE recently announced to implement strategic cooperation and the two parties will develop innovative display product which integrates Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor.

The cooperation of Qualcomm and BOE will cover smartphone and 5G-related technologies and may extend to XR and Internet of Things sectors.

The two parties already started to integrate value-added and differentiated functions, including Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor, into BOE's flexible OLED panel. By integrating Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor into BOE's flexible OLED display product, they aim to provide more concise and efficient solution to help smartphone makers create diversified products with ultra-thin and reliable fingerprint solution.

In addition, the cooperation of the two parties will improve supply chain efficiency and reduce BoM and R&D expense.

It is said that commercial device with this integrated solution will be available in the market in the second half of 2020.