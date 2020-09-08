JDD, formerly known as JD Finance, and H3C reached strategic cooperation and the two parties will fully play their technology and resource synergy advantages to implement in-depth cooperation in financial distributed core system and financial scene-based AI application sectors.

According to the agreement signed by the two parties, JDD will integrate financial-level PaaS, mobile development platforms, smart risk control solutions, smart marketing solutions, and AI robot products and services, and deeply combine with the financial cloud IaaS products of H3C Group to provide partners with one-stop financial digitization solutions.

Meanwhile, the two parties will establish a regular communication mechanism in project cooperation and marketing to jointly promote financial technology service realization.

Commenting on the cooperation, H3C Group's vice president Li Li said that by cooperating with JDD, H3C Group would further enhance its "AI in ALL" intelligent strategy to bring smarter products and solutions to the financial industry and continue to improve the adaptive competitiveness and inclusiveness of financial services.

Yang Hui, vice president of JDD, said that JDD would uphold an open mind, introduce partners with different resource advantages, continue to optimize financial digitalization solutions and ecological scenarios, provide full range services covering technology, business and ecology to financial institutions, and help financial institutions achieve new growth.