The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Shanghai lockdown: How Covid tests China's 'Great Firewall' News

April 15, 2022
Source: upstract.com upstract.com
News Snapshot:
Videos appearing to show people suffering in Shanghai's lockdown have gone viral, stretching censors.
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter