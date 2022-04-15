Internet portal Sohu, one of China's first tech firms to list on Nasdaq in 2000, is looking to exit Nasdaq after the SEC said it's noncompliant with audit rules (Jiaxing Li/South China Morning Post)

|Amir Efrati /| |Mia Sato /| |Josh Kosman /| |Jon Swartz /| |Sarah Perez /| |Ashley Carman /| |Emma Roth /| |Kate Kaye /| |Jasmine Hicks /| |Thomas Wilde /| |Jiaxing Li /| |Sam Kessler /| |Jay Fitzgerald /| |Swetha Gopinath /| |Dean Takahashi /| In-depth journalism and daily insights into the most impactful news and trends shaping cybersecurity, covering the topics executives need to know: breaches, vulnerability, regulation, and more. Delivered Mon - Fri. Become a better investor with just five minutes per day. Our daily email brings you the most important and engaging stories in business. For free....