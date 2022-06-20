The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Upstart China Smartphone Maker Cracks Notoriously Tough India

June 20, 2022
News Snapshot:
(Bloomberg) -- Last year, when a global chip shortage forced many smartphone makers to delay launches, upstart Chinese brand Realme took a gambit in India. With processors from global giants such as Qualcomm Inc. in short supply, Realme decided to buy them from a relatively unknown Shanghai manufacturer to be able to keep churning out new handset models. The move paid off, boosting the four-year-old newcomer’s sales and helping it reach the No. 3 position in the fast-growing market with about 600 million smartphone users. Only Samsung Electronics Co. and Xiaomi Corp. sold more devices in India in the latest...
