Alibaba to kick off extended Singles’ Day campaign in October, as world’s largest shopping festival faces economic headwinds

Alibaba Group Holding will again kick-start its annual Singles’ Day promotion via a lengthy presales campaign in late October, weeks ahead of the November 11 event, as the e-commerce giant contends with China’s flagging economy and disruptions from Covid-19 control measures across the country. The Hangzhou-based company will commence presales activity from 8pm on October 24, according to multiple Chinese media reports. Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post , confirmed the published information on Thursday. During presales, consumers are expected to initially pay a deposit for goods to secure a low price. Payments are to be completed during...