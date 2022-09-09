The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Alibaba to kick off extended Singles’ Day campaign in October, as world’s largest shopping festival faces economic headwinds

September 9, 2022
Source: scmp.com scmp.com
Alibaba Group Holding will again kick-start its annual Singles’ Day promotion via a lengthy presales campaign in late October, weeks ahead of the November 11 event, as the e-commerce giant contends with China’s flagging economy and disruptions from Covid-19 control measures across the country. The Hangzhou-based company will commence presales activity from 8pm on October 24, according to multiple Chinese media reports. Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post , confirmed the published information on Thursday. During presales, consumers are expected to initially pay a deposit for goods to secure a low price. Payments are to be completed during...
