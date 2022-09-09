The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China Aviation Lithium Battery wins Hong Kong bourse approval for US$2 billion IPO

September 9, 2022
China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), the country’s third-largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange’s listing committee on Thursday for a share sale that could raise up to US$2 billion, sources close to the deal said. CALB ’s Hong Kong share sale would follow the initial public offering (IPO) by lithium ore miner and EV battery maker Tianqi Lithium, which raised US$1.7 billion in July. If successful, CALB could become the second-largest IPO in the city this year, after China Tourism Group Duty Free ’s US$2.1 billion deal. CALB declined to comment whether the...
