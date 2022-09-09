Taiwan chip giant TSMC sees all-time high revenue in August

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC said Thursday its August revenue rose nearly 60 percent to a record high of Tw$218.13 billion ($7.06 billion) on soaring global demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world's largest silicon wafer factories and produces some of the most advanced microchips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles. The vast majority of the world's top-notch microchips are made by just two companies -- TSMC and Samsung -- both of which are running at full capacity to alleviate a global shortage. The Taiwanese firm controls more than half of global foundry output, with clients including...