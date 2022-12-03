Teenagers led a group of hackers who breached some of the world's biggest tech companies. The government wants to know how they did it.

The Biden administration announced Friday the U.S. would investigate recent hacks linked to a teenage cybercriminal group that focused on extortion. The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board, a 15-member panel of experts from across government and private sector, will probe a series of high-profile hacks by the group, known as Lapsus$. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said its goal is to "evaluate how this group has allegedly impacted some of the biggest companies in the world, in some cases, with relatively unsophisticated techniques, and determine how people can build resilience against innovative social engineering tactics and address international partnership in...