Beijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID-19 curbs as China easing gathers pace

EASING. Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits get ready to enter an apartment building that went into lockdown as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 2, 2022. Many testing booths in Beijing are shut, as the city stops demanding negative test results as a condition to enter places SHANGHAI, China – Beijing residents cheered the removal of COVID-19 testing booths while Shenzhen followed other cities in announcing it would no longer require commuters to present their test results to travel, as an easing of China’s virus curbs gathered pace. Although daily cases hover near all-time highs, some cities...