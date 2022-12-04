Elon Musk's 'Twitter files': Emails reveal internal struggle on handling of Hunter Biden laptop

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk promoted a series of tweets Friday that shows Twitter executives struggled with handling tweets surrounding a report on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 presidential election as the company took steps to block it. "This will be awesome," Musk, CEO of Twitter, wrote before the release of what he billed "The Twitter files" – a lengthy Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi detailing internal documents that Musk apparently fed Taibbi. Musk, who last month urged his followers to vote for Republicans, seemed to push the material to expose what he claims is the political left's grip...