Trump Call to Terminate Constitution Is 'Disqualifying': Harvard Professor

Donald Trump's call for the "termination" of the U.S. Constitution over his election loss in 2020 should be disqualifying, according to one constitutional scholar. The former president on Friday took to his alternative social media platform, Truth Social, with a reaction to the so-called "Twitter Files," a series of internal messages between leaders at Twitter discussing the botched handling of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Despite many pundits concluding that the messages reveal nothing that was not already known, some conservatives, including Trump, insist that they...