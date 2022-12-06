The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China’s reopening could propel iron ore to $US150 a tonne

December 6, 2022
Reports that Beijing has set an ambitious target to boost the rate of people aged over 80 with one vaccination dose to 90 per cent by late January would tackle a major barrier to reopening, and raised hopes of a quicker path than the market had previously expected. The financial hub of Shanghai announced on Monday that it would remove virus testing requirements for people to enter most public places from Tuesday. Also, Beijing no longer requires people who enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative COVID-19 tests on their mobile phones. The announcement followed unprecedented protests against China’s...
