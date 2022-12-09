The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China-Australia defence talks could restart soon: Marles

December 9, 2022
There have been several high-profile incidents involving Australian and Chinese militaries, including a Chinese fighter jet releasing chaff that was ingested by an Australian surveillance aircraft’s engine earlier this year. ‘Japan is central’ Mr Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong met their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Friday, as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, hard on the heels of their visit to Washington for annual diplomatic and defence talks with the US government, where Australia’s planned acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines was a key topic. While nuclear-powered submarines would be off the table for Japan, a raft of strategic policy...
