State TikTok bans should just be the start

December 12, 2022
Gov. Greg Abbott wasn’t the first to ban TikTok from state-owned devices, but he was absolutely right to get in line fast. Last week, there was finally bipartisan action across the country targeting an app that is plainly hurting our national security as it raises profound questions about its impact on young users. South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina and Nebraska are among states that have banned the app on government devices. Indiana, meanwhile, has sued TikTok not only over its data exploitation but because it exposes children to sexual content. The U.S. military blocked access in 2020 and advised all...
