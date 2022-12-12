China protests shine light on limits of Uyghur solidarity

SHANGHAI, CHINA –Their deaths in a fire triggered China’s biggest protests in generations, but few people seemed to know the victims were Uyghur families torn apart by Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang. On 24 November, 10 people died in the apartment block blaze in Urumqi, the northwestern region’s capital, with many around China blaming a grinding Covid lockdown for scuppering rescue efforts. The news unleashed long-simmering resentment over Beijing’s health curbs, setting off widespread demonstrations that helped tip the government into reversing its strict coronavirus measures. For the protesters, those who died in the fire were martyrs of zero-Covid. ADVERTISEMENT But...