OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Smart TV With Dolby Audio, HDR10+ Launched in India; Price, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus, known for offering a wide range of products in India, has expanded its Smart TV lineup in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 4K with highlighted features like a bezeless design, HDR10+, voice assistant, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a lot more, among others. Here is more information about the newly launched smart TV. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 4K smart TV Price In India The newly launched OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 4K smart TV is launched in India with a price tag of Rs 39,999. The smart...