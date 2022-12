Closer security ties flagged with Vanuatu as Australia wrestles with China's Pacific rise

Australia will look to cement closer security ties with Vanuatu as the strategically located Pacific nation assures a visiting bi-partisan delegation led by Foreign Minister Penny Wong that it isn't discussing a similar deal with China. Key points: Vanuatu describes Australia as a "core" security partner Vanuatu describes Australia as a "core" security partner That partnership will include further military, policing and cyber security co-operation That partnership will include further military, policing and cyber security co-operation Vanuatu's foreign minister says the country has no security agreement with China Following high-level talks on Monday, Vanuatu described Australia as a "core" security...