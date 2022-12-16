Law minister seeks change in procedure to appoint judges, and 9 other stories

A look at the top headlines of the day: Issue of judicial vacancies will persist until procedure to appoint judges is changed, says law minister: The government has limited powers over appointments of judges, Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha. Nirav Modi’s plea to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court rejected: The fugitive businessman was arrested in the United Kingdom on March 19, 2019, and has been lodged in London’s Wandsworth jail ever since. ‘China gained a lot over time,’ says former Army chief on LAC status quo: In an interview to ANI, General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the...