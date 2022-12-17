Wow, that was quick. When Elon Musk bought Twitter and took it private in October, I figured we’d have a while before things took a turn. Then, after he laid off about half the company’s employees, that estimate shortened a bit. Now, after last night’s Spaces brouhaha, during which Musk confronted journalists he banned for retweeting links about the ElonJet tracker and then abruptly killed the feature entirely, that timeline has moved up considerably. To be clear: Twitter isn’t going to die tomorrow or next week or even next year. But given how the last few days have gone on...