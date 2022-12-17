The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

TikTok says it will cut staff in Russia -company statement

December 17, 2022
Social media company TikTok on Friday said it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company stopped key services for Russian users earlier this year. Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February. "We have had to make a number of decisions this year about our service in Russia, which now unfortunately includes reducing our Russia-based workforce," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services...
