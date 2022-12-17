The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Timekettle to showcase HybridComm™ Translation Technology at CES 2023

December 17, 2022
News Snapshot:
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Timekettle is bringing the most cutting-edge translation technology HybridComm™ to this CES 2023, recently launching a video about the core technology on its official YouTube channel. As the pioneer of translator earbuds, Timekettle has transformed the world of cross-language communication since its existence in 2016. HybridComm™ is what makes Timekettle competitive on the market. It subverts the shackles of conventional translation products by adopting an entirely different technical structure to advance our product in speech processing, simultaneous interpretation, and AI translation. “I believe the significance of a great translation product lies beyond the...
