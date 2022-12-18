Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision advertises ethnic recognition features

Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision has been advertising ethnic recognition features as part of its new batch of security updates, reported The Hongkong Post. Many world leaders are thus questioning if the firm should be allowed to function within the domestic markets. Hikvision has since long faced criticism for its failure in upholding secure networks for international clients. The company faces several espionage allegations across different countries. The UK government as a result of the allegations put a blanket ban on Chinese cameras in governmental buildings. The government later called for an absolute ban on the sale and use of...