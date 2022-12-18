Traders boycott Chinese goods, CTI urges Piyush Goyal to write country of origin on every item

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him for a change in the imports of goods and e-commerce policy and to make it mandatory to write the country of origin on every item. The move comes as the traders in Delhi opened a front against Chinese products in the midst of the India-China Tawang face-off. After the protest against the boycott of Chinese goods in Connaught Place, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) reiterated the demand for writing the Country of origin on each product. "It has been urged...