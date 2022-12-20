The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

'Fortnite' maker to pay $520M for allegedly tricking kids into making purchases

December 20, 2022
News Snapshot:
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite,” agreed to pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally tricked kids into making online purchases, among other violations, the feds said on Monday. The “Fortnite” publisher will pay a $275 million penalty for violating a federal rule against collecting personal information of children under the age of 13 – the largest payment of its kind on record, according to the FTC. Additionally, the video game giant will pay $245 million in refunds for purportedly tricking customers, including children, into purchases through “dark patterns and billing practices.” The FTC’s...
