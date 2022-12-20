Cyber loan fraud: Ahmedabad cops file FIR, to take down 300 apps, websites

The Ahmedabad cyber cell has lodged an FIR against unknown persons for providing short-term loans and later, threatening them to return the money by blackmailing the victims using morphed images. The cell has also been working with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take down over 300 apps and websites associated with such crimes. With short-term loan frauds on the rise, the police Monday revealed that they have detected server locations in China and cautioned citizens against availing such services that permit remote access to photos and contact lists in phones used to access such websites and applications. Addressing...