Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya is Fox regular, climate denier, anti-lockdown. Twitter his new foe

Indian-origin Stanford University professor Jay Bhattacharya appeared on Fox News 33 times in 2021 alone. At the peak of the pandemic, he was a fixture on Tucker Carlson’s show amplifying conspiracy theories linking Covid to China’s biological weapons research programme, disparaging the lockdown and vaccines, and attacking the United States of America’s chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci. In a March 2020 Wall Street Journal op-ed, he claimed that the coronavirus was not deadly and that there was no evidence to support quarantines or distancing. It was small wonder, then, that he found himself shadow-banned on Twitter, barely a year...