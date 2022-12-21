Tawang to get more mobile towers for better connectivity after India-China clash

The government has decided to install more mobile towers in Tawang . in . The development came after the India-China clash at Yangtse on December 9. Tawang Deputy Commissioner KN Damo said BSNL and Bharti Airtel would install 23 new mobile towers to improve connectivity. Advertisement Advertisement Itanagar, to improve connectivity near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, the government has decided to install more mobile towers, a senior official of the Tawang district said on Wednesday. The development came after the India-China clash at Yangtse on December 9.Tawang Deputy Commissioner KN Damo said BSNL and Bharti Airtel would install 23...