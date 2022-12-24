The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Eye on China Covid spike, 57% Indians demand mask mandate on flights, at airports

December 24, 2022
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
New Delhi: Fifty-seven per cent Indians want facial masks to continue being mandatory on flights and at airports, in the wake of a reported upsurge in Covid cases in countries like China, Japan, Brazil and the United States, found a new survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles. The survey, results of which were released Saturday, is based on responses from over 20,000 participants in 312 districts. While 67 per cent of respondents were men and 33 per cent were women. According to the survey, 65 per cent of respondents said they want Covid testing for all international passengers...
