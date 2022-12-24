Redmi K60 series release date confirmed: Here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is set to refresh its flagship K series with a new iteration. The Redmi K60 series is comprised of the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E, and the company’s just announced the launch date for the three phones in China — December 27. While the specifications of the devices have not been fully confirmed as of yet, tipsters on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo have been busy. Today, we list down all the information at hand about the upcoming phones. Redmi K60 Pro The Redmi K60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen...