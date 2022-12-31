Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Associated Press VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life. April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger. 1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s anti-aircraft defense and infantry soldier; imprisoned in 1945 in American POW camp in Neu-Ulm. June 29, 1951: Ordained along with brother Georg Ratzinger in Freising. 1969-1977: Professor at University of Regensburg. March 25, 1977: Named archbishop of Munich and Freising. June 27, 1977: Made a cardinal by Pope...