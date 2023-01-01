WRAPUP 7-World welcomes 2023 and leaves a stormy year behind

The world welcomed the new year with a packed party in Times Square and fireworks soaring above European capitals, while hoping for an end to the war in Ukraine and a return to post-COVID normality in Asia. It was a year marked by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming. But it was also a year that saw a dramatic soccer World Cup, rapid technological change, and efforts to meet climate challenges. After 2023 descended upon Asia, Africa and Europe, New York rang in the new year in typical style as thousands corralled themselves into...