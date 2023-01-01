Trump Wishes 'Happy New Year' to Radicals, Marxists and 'Clueless RINOS'

Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform Truth Social to wish literally everyone a Happy New Year before midnight struck. His message ranged from the far left to even haters within his own Republican Party. Trump sent good wishes to folks he called "Strong American Patriots" and other loyal Americans. He also hinted sarcasm while sending New Year's greetings to "Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Lunatics" and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell. "HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of the Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Lunatics, China loving Coco Chow and her Obedient Husband, Mitch, and Clueless RINOS, who are working...