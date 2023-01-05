Study links sugary drinks to male hair loss

Male pattern hair loss (MPHL) is a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss. The age of onset of MPHL has been decreasing while its incidence has been increasing. Several studies have established the link between western-style dietary intake and MPHL. A new Nutrients journal study explored the association between sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) consumption and MPHL in young men in China. Study: The Association between Sugar-Sweetened Beverages and Male Pattern Hair Loss in Young Men. Image Credit: Landscapemania / Shutterstock Background Genetics & Genomics eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free...