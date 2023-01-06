'I've Lived in 20 Countries Over Four Years'

Last September, I ran out of pages in my passport. At the renewal office, someone generously called it "well-loved" because, by then, the cover had almost completely worn off. In the past four years alone, my passport and I have been to over 40 countries, and I have lived in half of those places for more than a month. "Where next?" has become a familiar question from my friends. Sometimes, this is asked with a tinge of jealousy, but more often than not, people are simply curious where you will go when you can go anywhere. In the age of...