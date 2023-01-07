EXCLUSIVE-TikTok freezes consultant hiring for U.S. security deal as opposition mounts

TikTok has put on hold a hiring process for consultants that would help it implement a potential security agreement with the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, as opposition to such a deal among U.S. officials grows. The short-video app, which is owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has been seeking to assure Washington for the last three years that the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence. President Joe Biden revoked an executive order in 2021 by his...