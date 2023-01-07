The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

EXCLUSIVE-TikTok freezes consultant hiring for U.S. security deal as opposition mounts

January 7, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
TikTok has put on hold a hiring process for consultants that would help it implement a potential security agreement with the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, as opposition to such a deal among U.S. officials grows. The short-video app, which is owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has been seeking to assure Washington for the last three years that the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence. President Joe Biden revoked an executive order in 2021 by his...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter