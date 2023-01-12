South Korean solar panel maker to invest more than US$2.5-billion to build factories in Georgia

A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.5-billion to build factories in Georgia in what it says is the largest solar investment in American history. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, projects it will supply about 30 per cent of total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027, including making solar panel components usually manufactured outside the United States. “As demand for clean energy continues to grow nationally, we’re ready to put thousands of people to work creating fully American made and sustainable solar solutions, from raw material to finished panels,” Qcells CEO Justin...