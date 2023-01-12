America’s missing ambassador to India is straining bilateral ties

The recent decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to renominate former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to be US ambassador to India has highlighted the peculiar state of the bilateral relationship. Since President Biden took office two years ago, the United States has not had an ambassador in New Delhi—and this at a time when the US is assiduously courting India as a potential counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific. Together with fellow Quad members Australia, Japan and the US, India is essential to maintaining the balance of power in the region. And as a member of the fledgling I2U2...