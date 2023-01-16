India’s ‘RRR’ an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race

M. M. Keeravani accepts the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu from RRR during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10.NBC /The Associated Press Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in “RRR.” S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer. It’s been showered with praise from the likes of J.J. Abrams and Jessica Chastain. It won best...