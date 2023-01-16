Dell Inc to reduce dependence on Chinese chips amid China, US rivalry: Report

US computer maker Dell Inc. has decided to reduce its dependence on Chinese chips due to the increased rivalry between the two countries. This comes as a setback for China in the chip-technology sector, wrote Valerio Fabbri for Geopolitica.info. Dell has announced that it seeks to reduce its reliance on chips made in China, including those made by foreign firms. The company said it will stop using Chinese-made chips by 2024. The company has told suppliers to reduce the amount of other made-in-China components in its products amid concerns over US-China tensions. According to Fabbri, the development comes as a...