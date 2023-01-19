'Talented' dad dies in 'huge loss for the city'

A "talented" writer who was "so full of life" died with his family by his bedside. Mark Davies Markham, 62, died from cancer of unknown origin on Monday, January 16, after falling ill in October. Mark, originally from Bootle and living between Liverpool and Surrey, was best known for writing the script to Boy George's musical Taboo and BBC's Liverpool Nativity. He leaves behind his son Alfie Davies Farrow, 25, partner Janet Loraine, 55, and mum Dorothy Markham, 84. Mark's ex-wife Sarah Farrow, 55, described Mark as a "vibrant" man who "had a huge appetite for life." READ MORE :...