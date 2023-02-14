Aero India 2023: Amid Russia War, LAC Tension, US Hints at Growing Ties with India, Surprises with F-35

Amid the Ukraine-Russia war, India facing clashes with China at LAC, and tensions with Pakistan, the US seems to be growing ties with India as it lands with the biggest delegation and newest fifth-generation F-35 fighters at the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. Importantly, Russia is the biggest defence supplier for India but has not been able to spread its wings globally, SIPRI latest report reveals. According to its, “Russia was the largest supplier of major arms to India in both 2012–16 and 2017–21, but India’s imports of Russian arms dropped by 47% between the two periods… This, combined...