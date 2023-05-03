Contrasting views on fossil fuels, plus other letters to the editor for May 3: ‘Canada can do a lot to help the world. If only it could export more natural gas and oil’

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary on Sept. 17, 2022.Jeff McIntosh Fuel for debate Re “The uncomfortable truth about Canada’s climate commitments: they won’t be met” (April 26): Canada can do a lot to help the world. If only it could export more natural gas and oil. Canada has done the utmost to block the export of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, China and India have increased coal use because of the global lack of natural gas and oil. Australia maximizes its export of fossil fuels to China and Japan. Japan calls Canada an energy hog and...