China: Anti-espionage law heightens risks for foreign firms

China's rubber-stamp parliament last week passed changes to the country's anti-espionage law, in a move that could create legal risks for foreign firms and individuals operating in the country, DW reported. The legislation bans the transfer of any information that's deemed related to national security. It, however, does not define what falls under China's national security or interests. The revised law, which will come into effect in July, expands the definition of espionage, by including cyber attacks against state organs or critical information infrastructure, DW wrote quoting state news agency Xinhua. It allows authorities to gain access to data, electronic...