The OnePlus Pad can revive Android’s affordable tablet ecosystem. Now Google must catch up

In 2000, with Windows XP, Microsoft co-founder and then-CEO Bill Gates predicted tablet computers would take over the world. We are in 2023; tablets aren’t pervasive, but are certainly a mainstream form of computing. However, this shift didn’t happen because of Microsoft. It happened because of Apple, which started developing new touchscreen technology and software integration paradigms for a tablet in the mid-2000s. It culminated in the original iPhone in 2007 and the first iPad in 2010. The iPad followed the trend of the iPhone and became one of the most successful consumer electronics products of all time. The iPad...